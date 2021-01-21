Larry Deark, Marksville

Graveside services celebrating the life of Mr. Larry Deark will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021. Internment will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery #2, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Marksville.

A visitation will be held Monday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the graveside services in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Marksville.

Mr. Deark, 63, of Marksville, passed from this life Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.

Mr. Deark was a hard-working, self- made man. He was a farmer and cattleman most of his working life. He was also a heavy machinery broker

and sold construction and farm equipment for many years. Mr. Deark was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing especially around his home place on Spring Bayou. He is an irreplaceable part of the lives of his family and close friends, and will, never be forgotten.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rose Gagnard and stepfather, Audrey Dauzat.

Those left to cherish his memory include his friends; Kenneth McNeal, Chad Tassin and Jason Tassin. He also leaves behind a host of step aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.