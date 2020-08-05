Larry "Pete" Riche, 75, Bunkie

Graveside services for Larry “Pete” Riche’ will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday August 8, 2020 at the Bayou Rouge Baptist Cemetery in Evergreen with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Riche’, age 75 of Bunkie, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.

Pete was a graduate of Bunkie High School and went on to attend USL. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, where he was a C-130 Loadmaster on flying status.

Mr. Riche’ was co-owner of Cenla Insurance, a local real estate developer and sales manager at Goudeau, Inc.

Some of his leadership and volunteer positions include; President of the Jaycee Club and Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow. He was chairman of the Bunkie Housing Authority, president of the Avoyelles Parish Library Board of Control, an ACTS retreat volunteer, and a child sponsor for the National Guard Youth Challenge. Pete was also instrumental in starting the Toy and Doll Fund of Bunkie and was an original member of Avoyelles Entourage.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Ollie Rabalais Riche’.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Denise Vercher Riche of Bunkie’; his sons, Todd Riche’ and wife Christi of Destin, FL and Cory Riche’ and wife Jackie of Bunkie; his brother, Gerald Riche’ of Evergreen; sisters, Faye Turner and Jean Descant both of Evergreen; and his grandchildren, Vincent Brooks Riche’, Joseph Britton Riche’, Jude Cole Riche’, and Jacques Pierre Riche’.

Pallbearers will include; Ike Riche’, Jay Riche’, Don Meeker, Eric Odom, Brian Roubique, Nicky Descant and Jim Lee. Honorary pallbearers include, Randy Riche’, John Frazier, Tommy Lutz, Rocky Couvillion and Gerard Moreau.