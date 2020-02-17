Funeral services for Mrs. Laura Ann Lemoine will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Reverend Mac Lemoine officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Laura Ann Lemoine, age 45, of Marksville, departed this life on February 13, 2020 at her residence.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Louis Lemoine of Hessmer; one daughter, Martina Warren of Hessmer; one son, Eric Lemoine of Hessmer; parents, George and Mary Dauzat Deshautelle and two sisters, Carrie Lemoine of Plaucheville and Georgette Descant (Earl) of Marksville.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until time of service.