Lauren Frederick "LF" Marchive, Jr., age 90, of Bunkie; former Bunkie Postmaster

Lauren Frederick Marchive, Jr.

“I pray that I may live to fish until my dying day and when it comes to be my last cast, I then, most humbly pray, when in the Lord's great landing net and peacefully asleep, that in his mercy I be judged big enough keep.”

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Lauren Frederick Marchive, Jr. on Friday, December 15, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requested visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Thursday, December 14, 2017 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6 p.m. There will be no visitation on Friday, December 15, 2017.

Mr. Marchive, age 90, of Bunkie, passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at the Bailey Place. Born on February 28, 1927, “Dootsie” was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, having served in Italy. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service, having served as Postmaster of the Bunkie Post Office.

LF was certainly a keeper and he lived a long and full life. His family will remember him as an avid outdoorsman as he loved hunting and fishing, especially when the speckled trout were biting. He was also a devoted husband for 68 years, always looking for his wife's hand to hold and making sure her glass was full of champagne. LF showcased his love for God's simple beauty of this life in traditions he created. During his last few years, he spent the summers in Grand Isle with his family and was often standing near the window with binoculars waiting for the porpoises to jump. He will be remembered by the traditions he created and the memories that will continue beyond his time with us.

He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Mary Virginia Melancon and Delores Cappel; and his son-in-law, John Robert Tubre.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ina Claire Thevenot Marchive of Bunkie; two daughters, Phyllis M. Tubre of Bunkie and Jill M. (Roger) Bain of Bunkie; two sons, Lauren F. (Carol) Marchive of Shreveport and Conrad Marchive of Bunkie; nine grandchildren, Allison Tubre, Wendy Marchand, Laure Tubre, Blake Marchive, Barret Marchive, Kyle Marchive, Betsy B. Mangan, Andrew Bain and Hudson Bain; and six great-grandchildren, Lawson Marchand, Miley Marchand, Lilly Bain, Oliver Bain, Bennett Bain and Claire Mangan.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Blake Marchive, Barret Marchive, Andrew Bain, Hudson Bain, Kyle Marchive and Matt Marchand.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony School - 116 S. Knoll Ave. - Bunkie, LA 71322 or the donor's favorite charity.