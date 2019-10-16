MFuneral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church, 5075 Hwy 361, Goudeau, LA for Mr. Lawrence ìCocoî Bazile, Jr., 64, who entered eternal rest on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Texas City, TX. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Pastor Floyd Fontenot will be officiating the funeral services.

Mr. Bazile leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Diane Bazile of Texas City, TX; one son, Lawrence Bazile, III of Houston, TX; three daughters, Angela Jacobs (Tommie) of Beaumont, TX, LaKeisha Washington (Cedric) of Hessmer, LA and Shaniquia Bazile of Houston, TX; one brother, Oris Pitre of Baytown, TX; four sisters, Evelyn Readoux of Morrow, LA, Shirley Smith of Port Arthur, TX, Lucille Thomas (McKinley) and Judy Bazile, both of Houston, TX; one special sister-in-law, Willie Mae Bazile of Houston, TX; twelve grandchildren, Kindal, Tommie, Madison, Maliyah, Tobias, Maleayha, Saniyah, Elijah, Jaliyah, Malachi, Aíverie and Rhian; two great great grandchildren, Kayden and King; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Lawrence, Sr. and Ernestine Bazile; three brothers, Emile, Oscar, Sr. and Alton Bazile; four sisters, Ethel Mae Washington, Jean Ester Randall, Letha Jones and Agnes Harper; and one grandchild, Jarrell Joubert.

Visitation will be observed from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, is in charge of arrangements.