Lawrence Newell, 87, Plainview

Funeral services for Mr. Lawrence Leon Newell will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, in the Chapel of Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale with Father Walter Ajero officiating. Interment will follow in Osborne Cemetery, Plainview, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale.

Mr. Newell, 87, of Plainview, formally of Vick and Moncla, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his residence.

He was a Korean War Veteran of the U.S. Airforce. He was a hardworking welder by trade and he loved flying. He was a loving and faithful man and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Agnes Newell and one brother, William “Bill” Newell.

Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his faithful companion, Glenn Odom, of Plainview; two sons, Terrill Newell and his wife, Colleen, of Palm City, Florida and Darrell Newell, and his wife Ingrid, of Pineville; one sister, Patricia Goldsborough, and her husband, Roy, of Seattle, Washington; four grandchildren, Malina, Terrill Lee, Brittany and Alexis; and three great grandchildren, Jesse, Jace and Adelaine.

A time of visitation will be held at the Chapel of Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale, on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.