Lee Rollins, 89, Bayou Chicot

Funeral services for Lee Rollins will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Bayou Chicot with the Rev. Wayne Holston officiating. Burial will follow in the Ferguson Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Rollins, age 89 of Bayou Chicot, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Heritage Manor in Ville Platte.

He is preceded in death by two sons, Michael Leon Rollins and David Lee Rollins; his parents, Leon and Anita Young Rollins; siblings, Malcolm Rollins, Dudley Rollins, Elaine Vidrine, Christine Kordish, Ada Kordish, Helen Winn and Lillie Fontenot.

Survivors include three sons; Carl Rollins and wife Linda of Bayou Chicot, Gregory Rollins and wife Cynthia of Bayou Chicot and Jeffrey Rollins and wife Debra of Bayou Chicot; his siblings, Betty Zagar of Chicot, George Rollins of Chicot, Archie Rollins of Chicot and Ella Ruth Fontenot of Ville Platte; grandsons, Chad Rollins, Eric Rollins, Joshua Rollins, and Nicholas Rollins; granddaughters, Tasha Doga’, Heather Bordelon, Laci Rollins and Holly Rollins; step-granddaughter, Stacie Thompson and John Gradney; 13 great-grandchildren, 6 step-great grandchildren and a new arrival of a great-great-grandchild in June 2021.

Friends may visit on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the Calvary Baptist Church in Bayou Chicot.