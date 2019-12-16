A Mass of Christian Burial for Leland Lagrange will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Mater Delorosa Catholic Church with the Rev. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will follow at the Mater Dolorosa Catholic Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Leland Lagrange, age 70 of Plaucheville, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his residence.

Survivors include his son, Michael LaGrange and his wife Shelli of Brusly, his daughter, Misti LaGrange of Amarillo, TX; four sisters Etta Pearl Blank, Velma Rose LaGrange and Jacqueline Bordelon all of Plaucheville; Paula Story of Hawkinsville, GA; his grandchildren Lance, Shelby, Spencer, Savannah, Skylar, Chloe and Shane; step-grandchildren Tailer, Micahlyn and Emma; and one great grandchild, Scarlett Roze and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Loretta Dufour LaGrange; his parents, Paul and Amentha Noel LaGrange; brother Gene LaGrange; and great-grandchild Ashton Carter.

Friends may visit on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with a rosary at 10:00 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.