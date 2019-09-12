Funeral services for Mrs. Lennie Louise Couvillion will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Deacon Gary Schupbach officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #1 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Lennie Louise Couvillion, age 98, of Marksville, departed this life on September 10, 2019 at Riviere de Soleil Nursing Home in Mansura. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Emily Juneau Normand; husband, Wilbert Couvillion, Sr.; one son, Christopher Couvillion; two sisters, Rena Hogh, Rita Dupuy and two brothers, Ad Normand and Ward Normand.

Those left to cherish her memory include four sons, Michael Couvillion (MaryEllen) of Woodlands, Texas, Wilbert Couvillion, Jr. (Charlotte) of Pueblo, Colorado, Kym Couvillion (Annette) of Berlin, Germany, Mark Couvillion (LaDonna) of Mansura; one daughter, Sherry Couvillion Mackie (Dwight) of Richmond, Texas; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.