Leo Sampson, Mansura

Leo Paul Sampson, the fifth child born to Peter Sampson Sr. and Genevieve Rose Prevot Sampson, was born on July 16, 1953 in Pineville, Louisiana. Leo was raised on a small farm in Mansura, Louisiana, where he learned the virtues of hard work and commitment. He was baptized and attended Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. He enjoyed playing baseball in his spare time. He attended Cardinal Cushing during his early years and after integration attended Mansura High School, where he graduated in May 1972. After graduation Leo moved to Los Angeles, California. He worked two jobs initially to help support the furtherance of his education in Automotive Technical Support. He married Mary Helen Bullock in December 1974. In 1980 they adopted Aaron Sampson as an infant. They also fostered two boys, DeQuan Kanea-Grant and Kendrick Emmanuel Grant. In May 1982 Leo joined Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority where he worked in the Auto Mechanic department. He was a member of Amalgameted Transit Union as part of his employment. After the dissolution of his marriage, he met and fell in love with his soulmate Annette Johnson. After almost 26 years of hard work and commitment, Leo retired to pursue other interests. He coached youth sports in his spare time. He was a member of Cross Word Christian Church for approximately nine years under the leadership of Pastor L Kirk Sykes, where he actively served in the Usher and Choir Ministries.

On Thursday June 18, 2020, Leo was suddenly called home to the Lord.

He was preceded in death by his father Peter Sampson Sr. and his brothers Arnold Sampson and Larry Sampson.

Leo leaves to cherish his memory: his mother Genevieve PrevotSampson of Mansura, LA; his soulmate Annette Johnson of Perris, CA; his son Aaron Sampson of Las Vegas, NV; DeQuanKanea-Grant of Los Angeles, CA; Kendrick Emmanuel Grant of Los Angeles, CA; 5 sisters Mary Sampson Jones of Mansura, LA; Lorraine Sampson Seals (Virgil) of Metairie, LA; Brenda Sampson Nelson (Thomas) of Houston, TX; Carolyn Sampson Celestine (Curtis) of Cottonport, LA; Rose Sampson of Mansura, LA; 6 brothers, Peter Sampson Jr. (Geraldine) of Las Vegas, NV; James Sampson Donna) of Mansura, LA; Leroy Sampson Sr. (Lonnette) of Castle Hayne, NC; Mark Sampson Sr. (Alfreda) of Cloutierville, LA; Albert Sampson Sr. (Julia) of Mansura, LA; and Phillip Sampson Sr. (Lorraine) of Las Vegas, NV; 3 grandchildren Shaliyah, Shaniya, and Elijah Sampson of Orlando, FL and two goddaughters Ja’Layla and Ja’NayahSmith also of Orlando, FL and one godson Peter Sampson III of Las Vegas, NV; and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.