Leon Ray Rabalais, age 80, of Plaucheville

Leon Ray Rabalais

PLAUCHEVILLE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with the Rev. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will follow in the Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary being cited at 6 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Mr. Rabalais, age 80 of Plaucheville, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at his home with his family by his side. Ray was born on July 6, 1936 and served in the United State Army for three years. After an honorable discharge, he began a career as a diesel mechanic working for Gremillion Brothers and John Deere of Moreauville. Ray was also a lifelong farmer. Ray was a member of the Knight of Columbus and he served as an Avoyelles Parish Constable Ward 8 since 1974.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Carl and Lillie Brouillette Rabalais; and his brothers, Eraste Rabalais, Carl Rabalais, Jr., and Eugene Rabalais.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Priscilla Rabalais of Plaucheville; his three children, Patty (fiancé, Kevin Bordelon) Lacour of Marksville; Todd (Susie) Rabalais of Plaucheville and Selena (Brent) Socia of Plaucheville; five sisters, Nat Firmin of Baton Rouge, Edna Koenig of Mississippi, Ann Ducote of Moreauville, Linda Lemoine of Alexandria and Betty Robinson of Alexandria; a brother, Reo Rabalais of Moreauville; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one step-grandchild; and one step-great-grandchild.

