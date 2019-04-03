Leon V. Beauboeuf, age 84, of Effie

Funeral services for Mr. Leon V. Beauboeuf, of Effie, La, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, La with Reverend Blaine Stafford, Reverend Mike Wilkinson and Reverend Bill Calloway officiating. Interment will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery in Effie, La.

Mr. Beauboeuf, age 84, went home to be with his Lord on April 1, 2019.

He was a life-long member, a deacon, and served faithfully in many places of ministry at Macedonia Baptist Church in Effie, La.

He was a retiree of Dresser Industries in Alexandria, La after 30 years of service. Mr. Beauboeuf was also a Veteran of the Air Force. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and gardening, but most of all, he loved and enjoyed being with his family.

He loved being with people and believed in living and leading by example.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Lula Beauboeuf; one sister, Bonnie Lambert and one nephew, Brad Bacon.

Those left to cherish his precious memory are his devoted and loving wife of 55 years, Viola Laprairie Beauboeuf; two daughters, Rhonda Deloach (Wendell) of Pineville, Deanna McCoy (Mark) of Colfax; two grandsons, Bryan Deloach of Pineville, Mark McCoy, II of Colfax; four granddaughters, April Barr (Rick) of Pineville, Megan McAfee (Spencer) of Rockwall, TX, Kristen Sauce (Devin) of Georgetown, Taylor McCoy of Houston, TX; five great grandchildren and one sister, Verona Hannah of Effie.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers and will resume on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Gwynn Monk, Mark McCoy II, Bryan Deloach, Rick Barr, Uriah Oxford and Ronnie Hines.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Woodson, Donnie Luneau, Curt Fuqua and Bruce Bacon.