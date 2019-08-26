Funeral services for Mrs. Lessie Lean Jarrell will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverend Aubry Tyler officiating. Interment will be in Wise Chapel Cemetery in Ruby. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Lessie Lean Jarrell, age 87, of Center Point, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Jimmie Jarrell; parents, Valley and Rosalie Gaspard, Sr.; her mother-in-law, Delia Scroggs and five brothers, Stennie Gaspard, Venix Gaspard, Irvin Gaspard, Steven Gaspard and Francis “Earl” Gaspard.

Lessie loved helping people and this was evident in her life as well as her 42-year career as a professional Nurse. She enjoyed assisting those who were ill or less fortunate by providing countless hours of patient care. Her love for her profession began in the early 1970s where she excelled because of her empathy, compassion and outstanding work ethic.

Those left to cherish her memory include four sons, Billy Jarrell of Pine Grove, Donald Jarrell (Linda) of Center Point, Harold Jarrell (Lecia) of South Haven , Mississippi, Earl “Boo” Jarrell (Bridget) of Effie; two brothers, Alton Gaspard (Peggy) of Crystal River, Florida, Valley Gaspard (Joyce) of Hessmer; one sister, Enola Humphries of Hessmer; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home and will resume on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be her children; two grandsons, Blake Jarrell, Trey Harvey and nephew, Noel Gaspard.