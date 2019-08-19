Lester Jones, Jr., age 80, of Evergreen

Private graveside services for Lester Jones, Jr. of Evergreen will be held at a later date.

Lester Jones, Jr., age 80, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Bayou Vista Nursing Home in Bunkie.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Louise Alpough and Doretha Levigne; and brothers, Purvis Jones, Benjamin Jones, Jerry Jones, Eddie Lee Jones, and Ronnie Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Jones, Sr. & Bonnie Mae Ford Jones; sisters, Geraldine Hurts and Genester Bonnier; brother, Nelson Jones.

