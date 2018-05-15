Linda Rose Tassin

BUNKIE - A celebration of the life for Linda Rose Tassin was held Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Melancon Funeral Home in Bunkie.

Linda Rose Tassin, age 71, of Bunkie passed away on Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. Born on July 20, 1946, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen J. and Maggie May Tassin; her brothers, Gerald Tassin and Sims Tassin; and her daughter, Bobbie Ann Allen.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Kenneth) Cahill of LaPlace; her sister, Diane House of Coffeeville, Alabama; her brother, Freddie (Janice) Tassin of Bunkie; three grandchildren, Christina Richard, Angelle Branham and Brianna Allen; and four great grandchildren, Nathan Richard, Richard Branham, Aiden Branham and Channing Branham.