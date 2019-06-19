Lisa Renée Turner, age 53, of Hessmer

Funeral services for Mrs. Lisa Renée Turner will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Refuge Baptist Church in Echo with Pastor Adam Thorton officiating. Interment will be at Belledeau Baptist Cemetery in Belledeau. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Turner, age 53, of Hessmer, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was preceded in death by her father, Naven Guillory and brother, Timothy Guillory.

Renée taught school in Avoyelles Parish for 30 years including Fifth Ward, Bunkie Middle, St. Mary’s in Cottonport, and Lafargue Elementary. She was always sporting a smile and her unmistakable laughter could be heard wherever she was present. Her main hobby was spoiling her grandchildren who had the privilege of living in her backyard. She enjoyed sewing and nurturing her flower garden. Renée was a faithful Christian.

Those left to cherish her memory include her caring and supportive husband of 34 years, Steven Turner of Hessmer; one son, Ben Turner and his wife, Lacey of Hessmer; one daughter, Olivia Turner Patton and husband, Steven of Hessmer; her mother, Lucille Jeansonne Guillory of Hessmer: one brother, Patrick Guillory and his wife, Holly of Cheyenne, Wyoming: one sister, Becky Guillory Cyr and her husband, David of Leesville; five grandchildren, Carson, Luke, Shyanne, Maggie and Eli.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 9:00 a.m. until 1:15 p.m.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Cary Manuel, Joey Turner, Bart Turner, Ray Laprairie, David Cyr, and Steven Patton. Honorary pallbearer will be Carson Redmond.