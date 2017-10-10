Lloyd Charles Dupuy, age 81, of Marksville

Lloyd Charles Dupuy

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Lloyd Charles Dupuy will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Dutch Voltz officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 8 a.m. until shortly before funeral service. A rosary will be held on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Mr. Dupuy, age 81, of Marksville, passed away in Marksville on Sunday, October 8, 2017. Born on April 1, 1936, Mr. Dupuy was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, the church choir, and a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Marksville. He was also a member of the Friends of the Library. Prior to retiring, Mr. Dupuy served as a Lt. Colonel in the United States Army dedicating 22 years of service and was the administrator of Avoyelles Hospital for seven years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cullen and Jeannette Laborde Dupuy; and his wife of 25 years, Joy Marie Gottfredsen Dupuy; brother, Cecil Dupuy; and daughter, Cheryl Howie.

Those left to cherish his memory include three sons, Cullen (Mary) Dupuy of Baton Rouge, Chris (Edie) Dupuy of Baton Rouge, Alex Dupuy of Marksville; one daughter, Cathy (Tim) Wilson of Katy, Texas; one brother, Jack Dupuy; two sisters, Melanie Rabalais Stagg, and Patricia Mitchel; and five grandchildren, Allison, Kelly, Rachel, Ryan, and Kacey.