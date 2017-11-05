Lois M. Rabalais, age 74, of Plaucheville

Lois M. Rabalais

PLAUCHVILLE - Funeral services for Lois M. Rabalais of Plaucheville will be held on Monday November 6, 2017 beginning at 10:30 a.m. in Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Father Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. Burial will follow in the Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. until the time of service at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport.

Lois M. Rabalais, age 74, passed away at Bayou Chateau Nursing Home on November 4, 2017. She was born on December 13, 1942.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Francis Rabalais; her father, Sterling Marcelle and her mother, Alberta Aymond Marcelle; and great granddaughter, Sawyer CheyAnn Sayes.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Joseph ''Joey'' (Lisa) Meche of Goudeau, Annette (Anthony ''Tony'') Albarado of Prairieville, Wendy (Wiley) Moreau of Simmesport; step-sons, Carl (Jackie) Rabalais of Plaucheville, and Darrell (Cynthia) Rabalais of Plaucheville; step-daughters, Cindy Bordelon of Plaucheville, and Andrea Rabalais of Cottonport; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.