Lorraine Chauffepied age 66 of Cottonport

Funeral services for Lorraine Chauffepied of Cottonport will be held at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church beginning at 10:00am on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Visitation will also take place at the St. Mary Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 from 9:00am to 10:00am.

Lorraine Chauffepied, age 66, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the Riviere de Soleil Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michele C. Lewis; father, Louis “Bud” Dufour, Jr.; brother, Elmore “Joe” Dufour. She is survived by her children, Shawn Lewis, Melanie Molina, both of Tennessee, Danny Lewis, Jr. of Florida; mother, Ida Francois; sister, Kathi Lachney; sister-in-law, Diane Dufour; ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Her vibrant smile and personality were a testament to all of us that no matter what life throws in the way; Love and Kindness can overcome. Her battle in the end was overshadowed by her willingness and presence of mind to make everyone else around her at peace. In true fashion, she put us before her, even in her most challenging times.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Geaux Teal at Geaux Teal / PO BOX 82778 / Baton Rouge, LA 70884.

Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.