Louis "Bubba" Hernandez, Jr., age 73, of Bunkie

Funeral services for Louis "Bubba" Hernandez, Jr. will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home with Rev. William "Bill" Housely officiating. Burial will be in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family has requested that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and resume on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

Mr. Hernandez, age 73, of Bunkie passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 in St. Landry. He was a retired farmer. He was preceded in dearth by his father, Louis Hernandez, Sr. and his mother, Della Maxey Hernandez; his sister, Mildred "Susie" Hill and his brother, Lester Hernandez.

"Bubba" is survived by his daughter, Tonia Hernandez of Fifth Ward; his son, Brent Hernandez of Cedar Park, TX and his three sisters, Barbara Armand of Nederland, TX, Pauline Coco of Marksville and Bettie McGee and husband, Clifton, of St. Landry.

Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Wayne Fontenot, Randy Fontenot, Wayne Lutz, Nat Andrus, Blake Coco, Greg Hernandez and Mark Vidrine.