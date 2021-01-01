Louis Onishea, 72, Bunkie

Funeral services for Louis Onishea will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021, in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Cheneyville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Onishea, age 72 of Bunkie, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital.

He is preceded in death by his two wives, Gloria Long Onishea and Mary Wells Onishea; his parents, Rueben and Evelyn Moreno Onishea; a sister, Alice Onishea and a brother, Floyd Onishea.

Survivors include his children; Christine O. Harrington and husband Joseph of Bunkie, Louis Onishea, Jr. and Jennifer of Pineville and Tebo Onishea and wife Tiffany of Glenmora; two brothers, Joe Onishea of Bunkie and Jessie Onishea and wife Pat of Flatwoods; two sisters, Susie Gibbs of Alexandria and Linda Maxwell and husband Dennis of Nantachie Lake; and 4 grandchildren, Dakota Harrington, Landon Onishea, Erick Onishea and Aubree Onishea.

Friends may visit on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. and on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

