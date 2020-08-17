Louis Polito, 89, Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Louis Raymond Polito on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Mr. Polito, age 89, of Bunkie, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in New Orleans. Louis was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He received the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart for his courageous actions during the war. He was service manager at Mixon Bros fro over thirty-five years. He was a devout member of the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Armand Polito; his son, Randy Louis Polito and nine siblings.

He is survived by his daughter, Nacy Polito Ray and her husband, Gilbert, of Metairie; his sister, Catherine Graham and husband, Paul, of Denham Springs; his brother, Johnny Polito of Denham Springs; his two granddaughters, Stefani Kelone of Metairie and Megan Kelone Lemoine of Plaucheville and his great granddaughter, Brooklyn Foster.