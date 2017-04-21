Louise “Loisy” Pierre, age 78, of Mansura

Louise Pierre

MANSURA - Funeral services for Louise “Loisy” Pierre will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will commence at the St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will take place at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Friday, April 21, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will resume Saturday morning at 8 a.m. A wake service will take place at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura on Friday, April 21, 2017.

Mrs. Pierre, 78, of Mansura died Easter Sunday April 16, 2017 in Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. She was born on September 7, 1938.

Survivors include her daughter, Rose Siminnette James of Mansura; granddaughter, Kelsea Simone' James of Mansura; three sisters, Cerice Antoine of Mansura, Thelma Augustine of Mansura, and Brenda Wilmer of Mansura; half sister, Phyllis Morris of Bunkie; and brother, Donald Sampson of Marksville.

Pallbearers are Jeremy Sampson, Larry Darnell Wilmer, Devondrae Demouy, Tarvin Antoine, Kedrick Augustine, and Marquel Pierre.