Luke Thomas Claverie, 32, Mansura

– Funeral Services for Luke Thomas Claverie will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. from the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home with Rev. Glenn Womble, officiating. Burial will follow in Cushman Cemetery in Marksville under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Luke Thomas Claverie, age 32 of Mansura, passed away at Avoyelles Hospital on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 5:30 P.M.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kimber Claverie of Mansura, parents, Wayne Claverie of Mansura and Sheryl Courville Claverie of Mansura, maternal grandmother, Lena Courville of Marksville, sisters, Sheree Claverie of Marksville, Megan Claverie of Mansura, nieces, Cassie Dauzat, Emma Dauzat and nephew, Aiden Dauzat.

Luke was preceded in death by his sister, Sherelle Claverie, maternal grandfather, Norbert Courville, Jr. and paternal grandparents, Elman and Geniveve Claverie.

The Claverie Family has requested that a visitation be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 8:30 A.M. until time of service at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home. To extend on-line condolences to the Claverie Family, please visit us at www.rose-neath.com

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.