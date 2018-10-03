Lurline Dauzat Daigrepont, Moncla

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Lurline Dauzat Daigrepont will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Moncla with Father Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Daigrepont, age 83, of Hickory Hill, passed away on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kirby and Effie Bonnette Dauzat and her husband, Sam “T-Sam” Daigrepont.

Mrs. Daigrepont was the past owner of Lurline’s Nursery and Daigrepont Grocery Store.

Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Sammy Paul Daigrepont and wife Sally, Elric Daigrepont and wife Renee, Daniel Paul Daigrepont and wife Tara, all of Hickory Hill; one daughter, Kathleen Daigrepont Simpson and husband Kevin of Hickory Hill; two brothers, Ronald J. Dauzat, Farrell Dauzat, both of Hickory Hill; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers until shortly before funeral service time.

A rosary by Father Paul Kunnanpuram will be held on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Gregory Daigrepont, Travis Simpson, Bradley Daigrepont, Joshua Daigrepont, Jason Daigrepont, Cory Daigrepont, Chad Daigrepont and Kevin Vidrine.