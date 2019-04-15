Maddox Paul Marcantel of Bayou Chicot

Graveside services for Maddox Paul Marcantel will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Ville Platte. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Maddox was born on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 and passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

He is survived by his parents, Kyle and Hollie Blood Marcantel of Bayou Chicot; his brothers, Lane White and Max Marcantel of Bayou Chicot; his sisters, Claire White of Bayou Chicot and Bailey Marcantel of Grand Prairie; his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Cynthia Blood of Lone Pine; his paternal grandparents, Derek and Lori Marcantel of Ville Platte; his uncles, Phillip Blood, Brandon Blood and Sarah and Kent Myers all of Lone Pine; his aunt, Taylor Marcantel of Ville Platte; and his great-grandmothers, Gladys Brown of Toledo Bend, TX and Betty Miller of Ville Platte.