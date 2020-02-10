Maggie Carmello age 99 of Goudeau

Funeral Mass for Maggie Carmello of Goudeau will begin at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport with Fr. Walter Ajaero officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery #2.

Maggie Carmello, age 99, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her residence.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Lucille (Anthony) Mose of Mansura, Leona (Elbert) McLaughlin of Plain Dealing, LA, Cora (Benjamin) Moreau of Evergreen, and Cathy (Steven) Perry of Patterson; sons: Peter Carmello of Evergreen, Tebo (Theresa) Carmello of Gonzales, Augustine (Eveline) Carmello of Amelia, Paul Carmello of Cottonport, John Carmello of Evergreen, Harold (Vickie) Carmello of Panama City, FL, Valentine Carmello of Bunkie, and Albert Carmello of Evergreen; sister, Theresa Sarseda of Pollock. She is also survived by thirty-three grandchildren along with numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cisto Carmello; daughter, Frances Robin; sons, Joseph and Phillip Carmello; parents, Timothy and Pefanio Hernandez Madrigal; sister, Valentina Ramirez; brothers: Jimmy Madrigal, Daniel Madrigal, Barton Madrigal, and Carlos Madrigal.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport.

