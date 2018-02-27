Malcolm Dennis Brouillette, age 74, of Marksville

Malcolm Dennis Brouillette

MARKSVILLE - Memorial services honoring Mr. Malcolm Dennis Brouillette will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 3, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday March 3, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Mr. Malcolm, age 74, of Marksville, passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at his residence in Marksville. Born on December 29, 1943, Malcolm retired from the United States Post Office after working 40 years as a rural mail carrier. He also served 10 years in the National Guard. Although a typical jokester, he was respected by all for his character. He was a great provider and generous person who loved gardening and sharing his produce with many. His cherished hobbies were hunting and fishing. He was a soulmate to Lou and he will be missed dearly by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lamar and Lucille G. Brouillette; and daughter, Claire Elizabeth Brouillette.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 11 years, Lou Brevelle Brouillette; one daughter, Jeanne Marie Brouillete of San Diego, California; grandson, Vaughn Brouillette; one brother, Rene Brouillette of Marksville: two sisters, Denise (Troy) Thompson of Marksville and Louise A. Brouillette of Dayton, Kentucky; six nephews and one niece; five lovingly accepted children through marriage; Keith (Missy) Bonnette of Marksville, Patti (Joe) DeBolt of Ball, Eddie Brevelle of Marksville, Lester Newell of South Korea and Susan Newell of Pineville; and eight grandchildren.