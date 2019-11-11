If you knew Marcella Ann Morrison, you knew a woman of immense fortitude, grace, strength, creativity and fierce determination.

Marcella was born in Mansura, Louisiana, on September 16, 1933, to the union of Santelle St. Romain and Annie Veronica Dauzat. Later she was lovingly raised by her adopted father Louis Robert Roule and her mother. Following a brief illness, Marcella passed from this life on November 4, 2019.

Upon graduation from Marksville High School, where she loved being a majorette, she came to Alexandria, LA and attended Alexandria Business College. There she met the love of her life Samuel D. Morrison. Upon graduation, the newlyweds left for Arizona with twenty-five cents in their pocket! Sam and Marcella worked with Southern Pacific Railroad where Sam was a telegraph operator. During this time he was drafted and served in the Army during the Korean War period. Marcella accompanied Sam wherever he was posted. Following the war they returned to Arizona to complete her husband’s education. On graduation, they came back to Louisiana, where they opened a school for deaf children in Lake Charles, Louisiana. They then moved to Alexandria, where Sam joined the staff of Northwestern State University as a speech pathologist/audiologist and professor.

Realizing their passion for owning businesses the entrepreneurial couple opened the Dairy Queen franchise on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria. Generations of Central Louisiana residents have enjoyed great food and service there for the past fifty-five years. Numerous business pursuits followed: Morrison's Cafeteria (Downtown Alexandria); Royal Cajun Fried Chicken and Catfish House (Avoyelles, Rapides and Vernon Parishes); Errand's Delivery Service (Louisiana); WM Country Store (Leesville); Leisure Arts and Crafts (Leesville); The Captain's Nest (Natchez, MS); three pet stores (Alexandria and Leesville); Flowers by Stan (Alexandria); Boo Coo's Louisiana Kitchen (Alexandria); and her beloved Ann’s Hallmark (Alexandria) which celebrates its fortieth year this year. The family is committed to continuing Marcella’s legacy in all of her endeavors.

As demonstrated by her business choices, Marcella loved Louisiana French heritage, language (her first being Avoyelles French) and cuisine, her precious pets, floral design, crafting (with beads and paper, especially) and she was an accomplished artist. The embodiment of a Louisiana lady she adored magnolias, camellias, Victorian florals, hummingbirds and birds in general, and portrayed them often in her work.

Marcella, who was a truly amazing and supportive mom and grandmother, is survived by her beloved children, Samuel D. Morrison, Jr.; Shanah Morrison Sanders (husband Kenneth); Tommy Morrison; grandchildren Samuel J. (wife Michelle); Benjamin M. Morrison; and her brother Floyd Roule (wife Irma Jean) and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Samuel, her brother Fred Roule (wife Benita), brother Gene St. Romain (wife Ruby) and her parents.

Services to be handled by Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Alexandria, Louisiana. Visitation will be Friday evening, November 8, 2019, at Hixson Brothers Funeral home on Jackson Street from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and resume on Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of service. A service in honor of her life will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Hixson Chapel, to be followed by Entombment at Alexandria Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Pallbearers to be Samuel J. Morrison, Benjamin Morrison, Brian Roule, Robert Roule, Kenneth Sanders and Charlie Vanderlick. Services presided over by Rev. James Ferguson, JCL.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Louisiana Lions Club programs for deaf children or donate to a “no-kill” animal shelter near you.

A special thank you to Dr. Bruce Barton and his nurse Debbie.

More than anything, Marcella Ann Morrison did it her way, as expressed in her favorite song by Frank Sinatra.