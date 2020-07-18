Marksville – Funeral Services for Margaret Hudson Alexander will be held at Congregational First Baptist Church, 215 Legion Dr., Marksville, on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Michael Gonzales, officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Margaret Hudson Alexander, age 80 of Marksville, passed away at Avoyelles Hospital on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 6:58 P.M.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Karen A. (Johnny) Adams of Baton Rouge, Paul (Bathsheba) Alexander of Beaumont, TX., John K. Alexander of Marksville, Ronald (Kathy G.) Alexander of Lafayette, Donald (Constance) Alexander of Bunkie and step-daughter, Brenda (Paul Thorton) Alexander of Beaumont, TX. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 3 Great-grandchildren.

Ms. Alexander was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson Hudson and Sarah Legard Patterson and 6 brothers and 4 sisters.

The Alexander Family has requested that a visitation be held at Congregational First Baptist Church on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.