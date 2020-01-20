Margaret Nell Dixon, age 84, of Dupont

Funeral Mass for Margaret Nell Dixon of Dupont will begin at 10:00am on Sunday, January 19th, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Dupont with Fr. Joseph Desimone officiating. Burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

Margaret Nell Dixon, age 84, passed away on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at the Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home of Dupont. She loved all her children, grand, great, and great-great-grandchildren very much. She loved to crochet and to make coffee and sugar bread for her family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Randy Dixon (Nellie), Preston Dixon (Cynthia), Matt Dixon, Jr. (Pamela), Clay Dixon (Michelle), Hugh Dixon (Susie), Andy Dixon (Angie), Toby Dixon, Tama Redmon (Keith). She is also survived by her 35 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Cheryl Dixon and Maria Dixon; son-in-law, Michael Rabalais.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Matt Dixon, Sr.; children, Curry Dixon, Michael Dixon, Darlene Dixon, Eva Rabalais, and Renee Guillot; parents, Winnie and Emie Guillory; sister, Mavian Serigne; brother, Ellis Dupuy; grandchildren, Tiffany Dixon, Kayla Guillot, and Adam Dixon.

Visitation will begin at 4:00pm on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 and will last all night until time of services on Sunday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall. A rosary will be recited Saturday evening at 6:15pm.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers include: P.J. Dixon, West Dixon, Matthew Dixon, Brady Dixon, Hunter Dixon, Jason Dixon, Wyatt Lemoine, and Jack Dixon. Crossbearer will be William Dixon, and honorary pallbearers will be James Chenevert, Scott Dixon, Bradley Dixon, Nick Turner, Jacob Turner, and John Guillot, Jr.