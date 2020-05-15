Margaret T. Desselle, 76, Bordelonville

Private graveside services respectfully limited to the immediate family for Margaret T. Desselle of Bordelonville will be held at St. Peter’s Mausoleum in Bordelonville with Fr. Ramji Shoury officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Margaret T. Desselle entered the hands of God at the age of 76 at her home in Bordelonville, LA. Margaret was born on March 29, 1944 in Marksville, LA. She graduated from Moreauville High School in 1962. She completed Draughon’s Business College in Baton Rouge in 1963. She worked as a secretary for Farm Bureau Insurance in Marksville for many years until her retirement in 2010. On September 7, 1963, she married Maxwell, her high school sweetheart. She traveled the country with Maxwell, living in various states while he was on active duty in the Air Force. After Maxwell’s retirement, they resumed their travels particularly to the mid-West and LSU games.

Margaret was a devoted Catholic and volunteered in many church activities. She will be particularly remembered for her now-famous eggrolls that have been served for years at the Bordelonville church fair. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Margaret will be remembered as a bright, shining light to everyone she knew. No one was exempt from being worried about or prayed for by her.

A Mother’s work is never done, and Heaven must have needed one, for angels came and took her hand and led her to God’s promised land.

Margaret leaves many to cherish her memory including her husband of 57 years, Maxwell J. Desselle; her two sons, Marty (Jessica) Desselle and Gerry Desselle; her daughter, Erin Desselle LaCaze; her six grandchildren: Abbie Hendley, Derek Desselle, Callie Davis, Sarah Helms, Olivia Duplechien, and Michael Duplechien; step-grandchild, Gavin Cheek; her great-grandchildren: Maddie Hendley, Margaret Hendley, Presleigh Hendley, Adley Desselle, Forest Helms, V , and soon arriving, Corbin Davis; her brother, Rodney Tassin; and her sister, Patricia Dowden. Margaret also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and other loving relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Lyle Edward Desselle; her parents, Abby & Hazel Tassin; her sisters, Bernadine Lemoine and Eunice Ann Clark.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.

