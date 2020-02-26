Marguerite Lemoine, age 76, of Moreauville

Funeral Mass for Marguerite Lemoine of Moreauville will begin at 11:00am on Thursday, February 27th, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Moreauville with Fr. Jose Pallipurath officiating. Burial will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery of Moreauville.

Marguerite Lemoine, age 76, passed away on Monday, February 24th, 2020 at the Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital of Alexandria. Mrs. Lemoine was a member of the Moreauville Ambulance Service and a member of Moreauville’s Volunteer Fire Department. She also was the manager of the St. John Village in Moreauville.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, John Lemoine (Elizabeth), Scott Lemoine (Rhonda); daughter-in-law, Tracy Lemoine; sisters, Jean Couvillion, Ethel Gauthier, and Linda Couvillion; brothers, Burnette Lemoine, Jr. and Robert Lemoine; grandchildren, Rachel Lemoine, Patrick Lemoine, Jr., Tiffany Blanchard (Nicholas), Emily Dupuis (Kerry); great-grandchildren, Morgan Blanchard, Lily Blanchard, Hunter Dupuis, Brynleigh Dupuis, Deadrick Taylor. Those honored to serve as pallbearers include: Nicholas Blanchard, Kerry Dupuis, Patrick Lemoine, Jr., Paul Lemoine, Donovan Couvillion, and Chris Lemoine.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius “Ju-Ju” Lemoine; son, Patrick Lemoine, Sr.; parents, Burnette, Sr. and Odessa Lemoine; granddaughter, Ashley Lemoine; brothers, Bernard Lemoine and Preston Lemoine.

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 10:00pm on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 and will resume on Thursday morning at 8:00am at the Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville.