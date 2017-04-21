Marian Mullins Williams, age 80, of Marksville

Marian Mullins Williams

Marksville – Funeral services for Marian Mullins Williams will be held in the chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Presley Bordelon officiating. Inurnment will follow her services at a later date under the direction Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Williams Family has requested that a visitation be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 8:00 A.M. until the time of service.

Ms. Williams, age 80 of Marksville passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria on Friday, April 14, 2017 at 1:48 a.m. Marian attended Grambling State University and majored in nursing. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by the Rev. Walter Beamus at the Fifth African Baptist Church of New Orleans. Marian was a kind, loving, freely giving person that loved everyone. She loved God, church and family and will be missed by all that had the honor of knowing her.

Marian will now be joined in Heaven by her husband, Edwin Edward Williams, Sr.; parents, Oscar and Sallie Yates Mullins; and children, Harris Williams and Tamber Williams.

Survivors include her children, Edwin Williams, Jr. of Marksville, Gloria Williams of Marksville, Tynia Williams of Marksville, Charlene Williams of Marksville, Charlette Fourcha of Marksville and Karen Williams of Marksville; 36 grandchildren; and 70 great-grandchildren.