Marice G. Frederick, Cottonport

Funeral Mass for Marice G. Frederick of Cottonport, LA will begin at 3:00 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport. Visitation precedes the Funeral Mass from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Friday, also at the church. Entombment will be held in the St Mary’s Assumption Mausoleum in Cottonport.

Marice passed away peacefully in the afternoon of October 12, 2020 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. She was 91 years of age. A life-long resident of Avoyelles, born in Plaucheville, Marice was a charter member of the Cottonport Quilt Guild. Widely known for her baked homemade bread, Marice shared as much of this bread as anyone could eat. In her lifetime, Marice was a homemaker, member of the Avoyelles Parish Home Demonstration Club and also a member of the St Mary’s Altar Society. She was a former employee of Poret’s Department Store, and the Escude Insurance Company.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Courville Schroth Frederick Phillips (2006); late husband, Eldon E. “Weet” Frederick 3(1984); and six brothers and sisters. They were

Newell (Ted) Gauthier, Hubert (Johnny) Gauthier, Stewart (Doug) Gauthier, Nelson (Pap) Gauthier, and Linda G. Tassin of New Orleans, and Magna G. Charrier from Dupont, LA, and parents, Ben and Mercedes (March) of Plaucheville.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, “Seaufy” Peg Frederick Frey of Austin, Texas. Grandchildren John Schroth and Misti (Jimmy) Belsome of New Orleans, and Liz Frey (Adam) Loving of Austin, and son-in-law Wayne Phillips of New Orleans.

Great-grandchildren include Jenna Schroth, Gage and Taylor Fos, Corey Phillips and Abigale and Samantha Cooper of New Orleans; and Charlotte and Isabelle Loving of Austin. Nieces and nephews number nearly 70, with Terri Tassin Morici of New Orleans being a favorite niece.

Special thank you for decades of friendship, love, and care from Helen St. Romain, Shirley and Moe Hayes, and Donna Mayeux, all of Cottonport.

Visitation will begin at 1pm on Friday, October 16 at St. Mary’s Assumption Church in Cottonport.