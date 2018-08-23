Marie Hagar, age 75, of Bunkie

Marie Hagar

EVERGREEN - Funeral services for Marie Hagar will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Amazon Baptist Church in Bunkie with Rev. Dexter Compton officiating the funeral services. Interment will be in New Light Baptist Church Cemetery in Evergreen. Arrangements are under the direction of Ford and Joseph Funeral Home of Opelousas.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 25, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Amazon Baptist Church.

Mrs. Marie Hagar, age 75, passed away on Saturday, August 18, 2018 in Alexandria.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Hagar; her parents, Douglas, Sr. and Lula Mae Bacon Wilkinson; three brothers, Herman Lee Wilkerson, Douglas Wilkerson, Jr. and Floyd Wilkinson; and her sister, Betty Fields.

Cherishing Mrs. Hagar’s memories are three step sons, Johnnie Hagar of Virginia, Charles R. Hagar of Cottonport and Herbert J. Hagar of Cottonport; one step-daughter, Brenda G. Hagar of Cottonport; one brother, Lonnie (Mary) Wilkinson of Baton Rouge; three sisters, Rosa Mary Akers of San Jose, California, Sufronia Ann Wilkinson of Oakland, California and Evelyn Kay (Kimble) Chambers of Houston, Texas; three brothers-in-law, Wilbert Hagar of Cottonport, Edward Hagar of Cottonport and Aaron Hagar of Cottonport; three sisters-in-law, Lillie Mae Alexander of Cottonport, Genevie Francois of Port Arthur, Texas and Margie Wilkinson of Beaumont, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Words of condolences may be expressed at www.fordandjosephfh.com