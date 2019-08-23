Marie Louise Lacombe, 85, of Cottonport

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marie Louise Lacombe will begin at 11am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport with Father John Wiltse officiating; and Deacon Paul Sunderhaus assisting. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s No. 2 Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Mrs. Lacombe, age 85, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Riviere De Soleil Community Care Center, Mansura, LA.

Mrs. Lacombe started her working career when she was just 16 years young, working tirelessly for the betterment of her family. She retired from the family practice of Newell Gauthier, Jr. working as a French translator for the patients who did not speak English; phlebotomists; X-ray Tech and Insurance Clerk.

Louise was also an avid tennis player, and played the game feverishly until she was in her 70’s. She was a member of the St. Mary’s Altar Society and was steadfast in her Roman Catholic Faith; she participated in the Cottonport quilting society and absolutely adored her granddaughters and great grandkids.

Louise is survived by two daughters, Christine “Chris” Riché & her spouse, Gerald “Jay” Riché, Jr. of Woodworth and Linda M. Lacombe of Cottonport; three granddaughters, Kayla Riché Fung & husband, Christopher of Alexandria, LA, Amy Riché DeRamus & husband, Fred of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and Erin Riché Woody & husband Chad of Waco, TX. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Audrey and Eli Fung; Ellie Kate and Weston DeRamus; Magnolia and Virginia Ray Woody; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Murley and Edna Villemarette Ducote; three brothers, Burton, Vernon and Curtis Ducote; two sisters, Frances D. Saucier and Inez D. Ducote. Her husband, Ray James Lacombe, preceded her in death on 08/09/07; after celebrating 49 years of marriage.

Pallbearers will be Kirk Lemoine, Kyle Harvey, Korey Harvey, Tim Ducote, John Ducote and Todd Ducote. Honorary Pallbearers will be Paul Lemoine, Tyler Harvey, Chris Fung, Fred DeRamus, Chad Woody, Dana Ducote, Pat Ducote, Jim Ducote. Cross Bearers will be Eli Fung and Weston DeRamus.

Visitation is Saturday from 8:30 am to 10:30 am at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church with a rosary being recited at 10:30 am and the funeral mass beginning at 11 am.

Memorials may be sent to: St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church, Ladies Altar Society 820 Front Street, Cottonport, LA 71327.