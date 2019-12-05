Marie Noel Devillier Michel, age 89, of Cottonport

Funeral Mass will be held Saturday December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport for Marie Noel Devillier Michel, age 89, who passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Oakmont Assisted Living Facility in Mansura, Louisiana. Rev. John Wiltse will officiate at the services.

Marie was a native of Arnaudville and a resident of Cottonport, Louisiana. She graduated college from Holy Angels Academy in New Orleans, and entered the convent as a novitiate of the Marioniattes of the Holy Cross. After professing her first vows, she taught elementary school in Thibodeaux as Sister Mary Daniel.

Labeled at an early age by one of her uncles, “petite Farouche” (wild and untamed), Marie met the challenges of life with the spirit of one who loves life. Marie loved to travel – whether it was in the next town or across the world. She loved music and gardening, but most of all, being with people, especially her family.

Spreading her wings, she took lessons and learned to fly an airplane. Marie was an accomplished baker and was noted for her beautiful wedding cakes and ability to serve as a wedding coordinator. Later in life, Marie went back to school, graduated from T.H. Harris in nursing and worked as an LPN.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Altar Society, Catholic Daughters Court of Padre Pio, Schoenstatt Rosary Apostolate, Eucharistic Minister, Sacristan and Minister to the homebound.

Marie is survived by seven children, Suzanne White (Bob) and Juanita Brouillette (Rickey) of Cottonport, Marguerite Constantine (West) of Moreauville, Regina Corchran (Dwayne) of Zachary, Gwen Cormier (Steve) of Alexandria, Chris Devillier Sr. (Mary Ellen) of Washington, and Paul F. Devillier (Jennifer) of Bunkie; seventeen grandchildren, Mary Renee Brouillette, Robbie White, Emily Robinson, Brian White, Shannon Constantine, Joshua Constantine, Brookelyn Corchran, Cassidy Corchran, Shelley Brouillette, Sam Brouillette, Stephanie Lemoine, Adam Cormier, Rachel Cormier, Christopher Devillier Jr., Ashley Bellington, James Devillier and Angelle Cascio and twenty-two great grandchildren, Kimberly, Dylan, Britton, Matthew, Chloe, Madilynn, Michelle, Amelia, Maya, Ethan, Michael, Gabe, Patrick, Alyssa, Ava, Adeline, Paisley, Mary Beth, Sophie, Christopher III, Emma Claire, and Dean.

She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Geraldine Noel and Louise Noel who were as close to her as sisters, and numerous godchildren who were very special to their Nannan.

Marie was preceded in death by her son, Joe Devillier; her parents Damace Noel and the former Marie Louise Meche, three grandchildren, Joseph Paul Devillier, Simon Brouillette and Regina Brouillette; six brothers Simon Noel, Lester (Blanc) Noel, Louis Noel, Yves Noel, John (Black) Noel and Laurent Thomas Noel; and three sisters, Eveline Kidder, Gertrude Cormier and Mary Loudie Miller.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday evening, and will continue at 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass on Saturday morning.

A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Friday evening at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport. The rosary in French will be recited 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport.

Pallbearers are Joshua Constantine, Robbie White, Brian White, Sam Brouillette, Adam Cormier, Christopher Devillier Jr, James Devillier. Honorary Pallbearers are Danny Bellington, Emile Lemoine, Fred Brouillette, Eric Robinson and Paul Cascio.