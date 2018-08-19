Marie Normand, age 85, of Marksville

Marie Normand

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Marie Normand will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 20, 2018 at Hixson Brothers chapel in Marksville with Revs. Danny and Angela Hargrove officiating. Interment will be in Cushman Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixon Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Sunday, August 19, 2018 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Mrs. Normand, age 85, was born in Pineville, passed away on Saturday, August 18, 2018. She was born on July 25, 1933.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Bernard Normand.

She is survived by her son, Louis Normand; three daughters, Shirley Cook of Marksville, Nancy Normand of Marksville and June (Jerard) Desselle of Marksville, Louisiana; eight grandchildren; numerous great -grandchildren and two great-great -grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be David Cook, Jr., Louis Normand, Brandon Cook, Christopher Milligan, David Cook III and Clay Normand.

