Marie Riche, age 88, of Simmesport passed away at her home on Saturday. June 22nd, 2019.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Glenda Dibble and Jerry Riche of Simmesport; grandchildren. Lisa Dibble and Dwayne Dibble, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Emily Bass, Holly Bass, and Sierra Dibble; great-great-grandchild, Nevaeh Bass.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wiltz J. Riche, Sr.; son, Wiltz J. Riche, Jr.; and mother, Millatene Gauthier.