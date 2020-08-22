Marietta Guillory, 87, Plaucheville

A Mass of Christian Burial for Marietta Guillory will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with the Rev. Martin Laird officiating. Burial will follow in the Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Mrs. Guillory, age 87 of Plaucheville, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at her residence.

She enjoyed sewing, playing pokeno with her friends and working in her yard.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John J. Guillory; her parents, Ben and Rose Tassin Juneau; and siblings, Joseph Juneau, Herbert Juneau, Della Verne Juneau, Viola Thibodeaux and Olive Lemoine.

Survivors include her children; Steven Paul Guillory and wife Linda of Marksville, Renee J. Lemoine and husband Kenneth of Plaucheville and Timothy John Guillory and wife Mary of Plaucheville; her brother, Carl Benjamin Juneau and wife Ethel of Bunkie; her grandchildren, Jeremy Guillory, Kimberly Pearson, Katie Johnson, Jared Lemoine, Heidi Ducote, Lauri Lemoine, Travis Guillory, and Gabriel Guillory; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.