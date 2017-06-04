Marilyn Lemoine Spencer

METAIRIE - A private gravesite funeral service for Marilyn Lemoine Spencer was held on Friday, June 2, 2017 at the Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home. She was laid to rest in the Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum.

Marilyn Lemoine Spencer, age 77, of Metairie passed away on Sunday May 28, 2017 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Born on August 19, 1939, Marilyn was a licensed beautician. She was also an artist who enjoyed painting in all mediums. In 1981, she partnered with well-known local New Orlean's artist, Philip Sage, to produce a lithograph poster for the New Orleans Saints organization. She served the local community as a volunteer and contributor to the annual Jesuit High School Bizarre and Temple Sinai auctions for many years. An avid reader who loved history, she became a genealogist and documented her family lineage beyond the 1700's. She was a 13-year member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), past Regent of the Spirit of '76 Chapter, Senior Treasurer of the Jean de Bienville Chapter (CAR), State Chairman for the National Defense Committee, and held many other state and chapter special committee chairmanships for the organization. She founded the Lee Barry Chapter Officer's Award for the Spirit of '76 Chapter and will be remembered for her community service and dedication to DAR. Born in Simmesport to the late Lance Lemoine and Una Wick. She was the sister of the late Beryl Lemoine Rachel of Slidell. A lifelong resident of New Orleans, she was the loving and devoted wife of the late Philip P. Spencer for 25 years.

Marilyn is survived by her children from her previous marriage to David H. Naumann, also deceased, which include daughters Darlene Bourgoyne of Pineville, Louise Pennison of Marrero, Elizabeth Pier of Canton, New York, Marilyn Levin of Folsom, and son David H. Naumann II of Stockton, California. She is also survived by her stepchildren Harry Spencer of Weston, Connecticut, Sharon Fibich of Katy, Texas, Susan Irarrazabal of Tampa, Florida and Bonnie Kirby Goldberg of Tampa, Florida; 10 grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great step-child.

A Tulane University New Orleans ROTC college scholarship fund has been established in Marilyn's honor to continue her patriotic legacy. Memorial donations to the fund may be sent to: Spirit of '76 Chapter NSDAR, P.O. Box 6495, Metairie, LA 70009 (Please notate "Marilyn Spencer Memorial Scholarship Fund" on remittance).