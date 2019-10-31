Marilyn Rebouché Grice , age 84, a native of Mansura, a resident of Metairie

Marilyn Rebouché Grice passed away in Lacombe, Louisiana on October 28, 2019 at the age of 84. Born on March 5, 1935 to the late CamileRebouché and Leonie Claudel, she was a native of Mansura, Louisiana and a longtime resident of Metairie, Louisiana. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Guerard P. Grice Sr., by her daughter, Etta Grice Finn, PhD and by her son, David Grice. She was the loving mother of Reverend Edward Grice, Guerard Grice Jr., M.D. (Constanza), and Gay Grice Delacruz (Stephen). Marilyn had 17 grand- and great-grandchildren. She was grandmother to Neil, Rene, Daniel and Laura Coig, Patrick Finn, Theresa F. Outlaw, and Nicolas and Christopher Grice. She was the cherished great-grandmother of Jackson, Beau and Loretta Outlaw, Stella and Neil Coig Jr., Kenzie, Kaylee, and Karisma Finn, and Daniel Coig Jr. Marilyn is also survived by her sister, Geraldine R. Villemarette, and was predeceased by her siblings, CamileRebouché Jr., Alton Rebouché , Genevieve R. Lemoine, and Nolan Rebouché. She attended Mansura High School in Avoyelles Parish and was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. Marilyn had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She had many interests, including being a life-long parishioner of St. Christopher the Martyr Church, keeping up with current events, and watching movies, but her greatest joy was spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her generous spirit. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Margaret Mary Church in Slidell, Louisiana. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Mansura, Louisiana at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the Grice family requests donations to be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or the Good Samaritan Ministry of St. Margaret Mary.