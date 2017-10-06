Marilyn Saucier, age 71, of Cottonport

Marilyn Saucier

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Marilyn Saucier of Cottonport will take place at the St. Mary Catholic Church of Cottonport on Monday, October 9, 2017 beginning at 12:30 p.m. with Fr. Derek Ducote officiating. Burial will commence at the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Services and arrangement are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home that morning from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Marilyn Saucier, age 71, passed away at the Riviere de Soleil Nursing Center on Friday, October 6, 2017. She was born on December 18, 1945.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wiley and Esla Moreau, Sr.; and brother, Chris Moreau.

She is survived by her husband, Travis Saucier of Cottonport; children, Eric (Rita) Saucier of Cottonport, Kim (Chris) Ivanyisky of Ball; sister, Carolyn (Russell) Couvillion of Cottonport; brothers, Berkley (Ethel) Moreau of Port Neches, Texas, Neil (Viola) Moreau of Montgomery, Alabama, Wiley (Joann) Moreau, Jr. of Cottonport; grandchildren, Jack Hunter, II, Anthony Saucier, Corbin Saucier, Bryce Clark, Seth Ivanyisky; and three great-grandchildren, Valec, Jaxon, and Eryn.