Marion David Bordelon, native of Marksville

Marion David Bordelon was a native of Marksville, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on March 14, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Hospital at the age of 80.

He was preceded in death by his father Mr. Alton L. Bordelon and his mother Hazel B. Ducote, and his son, Damon David Bordelon.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 60 years, Jaynell Slocum Bordelon; his daughter, Robin B. (Charles) Territo; two granddaughters, Casey Leigh Territo and fiance' Samuel Tortorich and Haley Faith Territo; one sister, Mary Broay McNeal, and one brother, Ray D. (Amy) Bordelon, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.