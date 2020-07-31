Marion Desselle, Marksville

A Private Funeral Service for Marion Prier Desselles will be held in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Father Irion St. Romain, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Beloved mother, sister and friend, Marion Prier Desselles at the age of 80, received her heavenly wings on July 27, 2020 at 4:44am.

Marion was born to the late Oliver Prier, Sr. and Beulah (Walters) Prier on May 7, 1940. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Mansura LA until she moved to Marksville, LA where was an active member at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. She was a nurse for more than 20 years, a writer and an advocate of social justice in the community.

Marion was married to the late James Desselles for 19 years and to that union they had six children together, Marcel Desselles, Raphaella D. McCrary Savannah, GA, Collette D. Brock (Quincy) (Baton Rouge, LA), Roberta Desselles, Robert Desselles (Karen) (Walker, LA) and Lisa Desselles (Madison, MS). Later, she had Blaise Desselles with her forever friend and companion, Mayo Lavallias.

She is survived by one brother: Donald Prier (Mary Bernell) Katy, TX.

She had 13 grandchildren: Reginald Desselles, Alexis Desselles (Delisha), Tempest Ryan, Nicholas Desselles, Markeshia Watson (Tommy), Shadaisha McCrary, Deon Hudson, Jonathon Butler, Robyn Desselles, Jordan Desselles, Gabrielle Desselles, Champ Desselles, and Jordan Grace Desselles.

Five great grand Children: Ashlyn, Dreu, Tomik, Moriah, and Addisyn Rae. A host of nieces and nephews she genuinely loved.

The Desselles Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. The visitation will be limited to 50 people and the funeral service will be for immediate family members only.