Marion Merrick Mayeux, age 92, of Marksville

Funeral Services for Mr. Marion Merrick Mayeux will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers with Deacon Ted Moulard officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Mayeux, age 92, of Marksville, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura. He was preceded in death by his parents, Abel and Elma Normand Mayeux; three brothers, Freddie Mayeux, Louden Mayeux, Clarence Mayeux; one sister, Kathleen Becnel.

Marion was a life-long farmer and cattleman. He also worked as a self-employed contractor and worked with numerous architects. He also served 50 years with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Union #303.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Genevieve Bonnette Mayeux; one daughter, Karen Brouillette (Brent) Carencro; three grandchildren, Stacy Meaders (Jeremy) of Broussard, Lisa Chachere (Blake) of Scott, Shelly Brouillette of Carencro; five great grandchildren, Jessie Chachere, Mia Chachere, Abbi Chachere, Elise Meaders and Isaac Meaders.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service.