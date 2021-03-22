Marjorie Bordelon, 79, Plaucheville

Funeral services for Marjorie Bordelon will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville with the Rev. Martin Laird officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Mrs. Bordelon, age 79 of Plaucheville, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nova Ricks Graves.

Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Carl Bordelon of Plaucheville; her son, Robert Bordelon and wife Kellie of Metairie; her daughters, Heather Bordelon of Gulfport, MS and Marybeth Edger and husband Matt of Huntsville, AL; her grandchildren, Taylier, Alexandra, Aiden, Ansley and Emma and a great-granddaughter, Blakley.

Friends may visit on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with the service at 10:00 a.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.