Marjorie Galland Nash, age 77, of Evergreen

Marjorie Galland Nash

EVERGREEN - Funeral services for Margie Galland Nash will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home with the Rev. Brian Ridgedale officiating. Burial will follow in the Bayou Rouge Baptist Cemetery in Evergreen. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. on Monday at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home.

Mrs. Nash, age 77 of Evergreen, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at the Bayou Vista Community Care Center. She was born on December 7, 1939.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Island and Lucy Redmon Galland; brother-in-law, Joe Cottano; and an infant nephew, Robert Cottano.

Survivors include her daughter Donna Kay (Russell) Turner of Evergreen; her two sisters, Betty Cottano of Greenwell Springs and Jeanette (Bob) Lastor of Greenwell Springs; one grandson, Brady Turner; two nieces, Betty Jo (Tracy) Zumo and Deborah (Chris) Roberts; and two nephews, David (Kelly) Lastor and Stephen (Polly) Cottano.

A special thanks to the nurses of All Saints Hospice and the staff at the Bayou Vista Community Care Center.

