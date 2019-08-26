Mark Alan Roberts, age 55, of Bunkie

Mark, age 55, of Bunkie, passed away early Sunday morning, August 18, 2019 to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles A Roberts, and his sister, Patty Roberts. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather as well as an avid fisherman. His warm heart and quirky sense of humor was undeniable to those who knew him, and his memory will be cherished for years to come. “Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories. Until we meet again…”

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kendra O’Connor Roberts of Bunkie. They have two children, a daughter, Kayla Marie Roberts and husband-to- be, Gregory Dauzat, and a son, Joshua Alan Roberts, both from Bunkie; his two grandchildren, Parker Alan Dauzat and Lincoln James Dauzat, of Bunkie; his mother, Barbara Riche Roberts of Bunkie, his brother, Charles A. "Chuck" Roberts, Jr. and wife, Sharon, of Onalaska Texas and his two sisters, Pamela Grace Hebert of Bunkie and Catherine Cook and husband, Richard, of Mansura.

A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held for family and friends on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Roberts Family residence. Interment will take place in the Pythian Cemetery at a later date, under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.